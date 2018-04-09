BET Networks Cancels 'The Quad' After Two Seasons

The latest semester for the Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson starring drama has ended a week after the sophomore-season finale.

There will be no third semester for BET Network's The Quad.

The series about Georgia A&M’s historically independent and black university has been canceled on the heels of the second season's finale, a BET spokesperson confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

The Quad, which starred Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, launched its second season Jan. 23, with Dr. Eva Fletcher (Rose) struggling to raise capital for the nearly bankrupt institution.

The cancelation follows Viacom president and CEO Robert Bakish two months ago extending COO Sarah Levy's oversight for operations and strategy to include Nickelodeon and BET amid a wider management shake-up.

The ensemble cast for The Quad included Peyton Alex Smith, Jazz Raycole, Zoe Renee, Jake Allyn, Michelle DeFraites and Sean Blakemore.

Felicia D. Henderson served as showrunner and executive produced the drama, along with Rob Hardy. Kevin Arkadie and Mitzi Miller served as co-executive producers.