Beth Chapman, Wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dies at 51

The TV personality was placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday.

Beth Chapman, the wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, has died, her husband announced Tuesday morning.

She was 51.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," Duane "Dog" Chapman said via his verified Twitter account.

Beth Chapman had been placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in early 2017.

Despite her cancer being removed, the couple later revealed during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives in November 2017 that it had returned. Beth was hospitalized in April of this year due to an "accumulation of fluid in her lungs" and "doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Beth Chapman starred with her husband on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2004-2012. The show followed Duane and his wife in Hawaii and Colorado as they tracked down bail fugitives. The couple also starred in a spinoff series, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which aired on CMT from 2013-2015.

The couple had two children together, Bonnie Joanne and Garry, in addition to their children from previous marriages.