Beth Krakower, Veteran Publicist for Film and TV Composers, Dies at 46

She worked with composers for 'Mission: Impossible,' 'Drive,' 'House of Cards' and 'Supergirl,' among others.

Beth Krakower, the veteran publicist known for working with composers including Mission: Impossible's Lalo Schifrin, Drive's Cliff Martinez and House of Cards' Jeff Beal, has died. She was 46.

Krakower, who founded Cinemedia Promotions in 1998 and The Krakower Group in 2015, died Wednesday morning at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, The Krakower Group announced Thursday. The cause of death was breast cancer.

Beal, who won Emmys for his work with Krakower as his publicist, said in a statement that he loved "being in her orbit of joy, dedicated work and brilliance" and that she was "working so hard for so many of us collectively."

Blake Neely, the composer for Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash, said in another statement that Krakower was "a wonderful human [who] lived life the right way: optimism, kindness, laughter and love." Composers Bear McCreary, Kurt Farquhar, Ryan Shore and Michael Abels also counted her as one of their representatives.

Born in New York City in December 1971, Krakower attended Farmingdale High School and Dartmouth College, where she gradated with a degree in sociology in 1993. She began her career as a director of promotion at Pipeline Records, King Biscuit Flower Hour Entertainment and Mechanic Records.

In 1996, she became the national director of radio and web promotions and acting director of media relations at Milan Entertainment, where she first became interested in working with film and television composers.

Krakower's Cinemedia Promotions did publicity and radio and web promotions for soundtracks, cast-album recordings and crossover musicians. Her Krakower Group ran awards campaigns and strategy for composers; managed social-media marketing for film, TV and game soundtracks and musical recordings; and coordinated events.

She additionally served as an adjunct professor instructing in entertainment marketing and marketing music on the web at Baruch College in New York City; acted at the New York chapter manager of the Film Music Network and the assistant director of filmmusicradio.com; and worked for the Telluride Film Festival.

Krakower is survived by her parents Barbara and Michael Krakower, sister Stacey Bradley and a nephew.

A memorial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles. Donations to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation or TEAK Fellowship are requested instead of flowers.