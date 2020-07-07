Bethenny Frankel Launches Self-Made Mogul Podcast 'Just B' (Exclusive)

The Endeavor Content podcast will feature conversations with Mark Cuban, Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John and UFC president Dana White.

Bethenny Frankel has teamed with Endeavor Content for Just B, a podcast devoted to being a self-made mogul in business, lifestyle and beyond.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, who founded multimillion-dollar brand Skinnygirl in 2009 and currently leads disaster relief organization BStrong, will interview guests including entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, UFC president Dana White and Visa's North America marketing vp Mary Anne Reilly. The show aims to take an untraditional approach to business and will include unfiltered conversations on investing, relationships, fame, food and parenting.

Just B With Bethenny Frankel will launch in September 2020 and be available on Apple, Spotify and other listening platforms.

In addition to the podcast, Frankel has had a growing number of projects since she left the hit Bravo reality show last summer, starting with her eight-episode HBO Max reality series The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which aspiring business moguls compete for a job on Frankel's executive team. The Apprentice-like show hails from MGM TV, Mark Burnett and Frankel's B Real Productions. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Frankel and BStrong have also partnered with Global Empowerment Mission to raise funds and allocate essential medical-grade protective gear to those who are fighting on the front lines.

Frankel's first TV exposure came on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart (a spinoff of the Apprentice franchise) in 2006, where she finished as runner-up. She also has made several appearances on ABC's Shark Tank, in addition to eight seasons on Real Housewives, two seasons of the spinoff Bethenny Ever After and a syndicated talk show that ran in the 2013-14 season. In 2011, she sold her Skinnygirl cocktail line to Beam Global for $120 million and has since expanded the lifestyle brand.

Just B will join Endeavor's podcast slate, which includes scripted series Blackout, starring Rami Malek; The Bellas Podcast, hosted by former WWE wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella; and pandemic podcast Making the Call.