Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, 'Queer Eye' Stars to Appear at Virtual AIDS Walk

The 90-minute presentation is intended to raise money for organizations providing services for people affected by HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

Bette Midler and Gloria Estefan are among the performers appearing at the first-ever AIDS Walk: Live at Home event in July.

The 90-minute virtual event, presented in partnership with iHeart Media, is intended to raise money for 45 organizations including San Francisco's PRC and New York's GMHC nonprofits providing services for people affected by HIV/AIDS and the COVID-19 epidemic.

Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France will also appear, alongside Grace and Frankie actor Peter Gallagher, RuPaul's Drag Race star Ross Mathews, Mae Whitman from Good Girls and Alex Newell from Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist.

"From the Bronx to the Bay Area, this creative joint effort will unite our distinct yet like-minded communities of supporters from across multiple regions. At the same time, supporters from other locations across the country — particularly with cities that do not have their own AIDS Walks — will be able to join in on the fun," said Brett Andrews, CEO of PRC, Kelsey Louie, CEO of GMHC and Craig R. Miller, founder of both events in a joint statement.

"Stemming from the uncertainty surrounding the current healthcare crisis, we collectively decided to bring teams together virtually to create a new vision for the Bay Area’s largest, single-day AIDS-related fundraiser," said Andrews. "Now marking our 33rd year, we’re really excited about AIDS Walk: Live at Home which will raise awareness and funds that support HIV care and prevention services, as well as mental health, substance use, housing and other important social programs."

On July 19, AIDS Walk: Live at Home will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. ET via ny.aidswalk.net and gmhc.org. The event will additionally land at 10 a.m. PT at sf.aidswalk.net and prcf.org. iHeartRadio's YouTube channel will also provide a livestream.

Those looking to participate may register at aidswalk.net.