Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton to Star in Comedy 'Family Jewels'

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton will share the big screen together for the first time in over two decades, since 1996's First Wives Club.

The trio will star in multigenerational comedy Family Jewels from New Republic Pictures.

Hawn, Midler and Keaton play three women that are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

Screenwriter Peter Hoare penned the movie, which is eying a production start date for later this year. New Republic principals Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer will produce, along with Alan Nevins. Tracey Nyberg will executive produce.

The package is a renamed and new conception of feature Divanation, a project that was previously set up at Netflix.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” says Fischer. “This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen” says Oliver.

Nevins commented “Brad and I always wanted Peter for this project but he was constantly busy. To our great joy, after the Cannes sale, we were able to get the three of us united. I, and the public, have waited many years for these three ladies to star in another film together.”

Hoare, who is repped by Brillstein and Goodman Genow, is behind the screenplay for the Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish comedy Down Under Cover, which sold out of last year's Cannes.

Keaton is repped by WME and Pearlman & Tishbi. Midler is repped CAA and Morra Brezner. Hawn is repped by ICM, Untitled and Jackoway Austen.