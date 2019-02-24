Oscars: Bette Midler Performs "The Place Where Lost Things Go" From 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Bette Midler brought a performance of "The Place Where Lost Things Go" as short and sweet as a spoonful of sugar to the 2019 Academy Awards.

Donning a sheer gown with floral pattern, Bette Midler serenaded the 2019 Oscars audience with a moving rendition of "The Place Where Lost Things Go," the Oscar-nominated number from Mary Poppins Returns.

Keegan-Michael Key, dropping in from the Dolby Theatre ceiling Mary Poppins-style with an umbrella in hand, announced the performance by the two-time Oscar nominee.

In the film, Emily Blunt stars as the magical British nanny who returns to help the Banks family once again. This time around, Michael Banks, one of the children in the first film, is now grown and has his own family. With the family house facing possible repossession, Mary Poppins works her magic to help ensure the family remains in the historic abode.

The 2018 sequel features a new lineup of musical numbers but pays homage to the old tunes in lyrics. Poppins sings the slow "The Place Where Lost Things Go" when she tries to reassure the Banks children that their troubles will subside and all will work out.

The song written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who have previously worked together on a number of musicals including Hairspray, Catch Me if You Can and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical.

Midler was joined by Shaiman on piano. The spotlight was on the singer as mist surrounded her and as dimly lit red umbrellas hung behind.

After the performance, Midler — or as Key called her, "Lady M" — received a standing ovation from the audience.

The best original song Oscar ultimately went to "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Mary Poppins Returns, was also up for the Oscars for best costume design and best production design, but both awards went to Black Panther.