Betty Gilpin, Jacki Weaver Join Sony’s 'The Grudge' Reboot

The stars join John Cho and Demian Bichir in the reimagining of the Japanese video game.

Glow star Betty Gilpin and Jacki Weaver have joined Demian Bichir and Andrea Riseborough in Sony's latest take on The Grudge, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

William Sadler and Frankie Faison are also joining the film, with The Eyes of My Mother helmer Nicolas Pesce to direct the new adaptation of the blockbuster supernatural thriller for Sam Raimi's Ghost House and Good Universe.

Star Trek star John Cho, Bichir and Riseborough were earlier attached to the remake.

Gilpin had a breakthrough role on Showtime's Nurse Jackie before joining Netflix's Glow series alongside Alison Brie. Weaver, meanwhile, is playing Melissa McCarthy's mom in the upcoming college comedy Life of the Party and currently stars in the Secret City TV series.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has the worldwide rights to The Grudge reboot. SPWA, Ghost House and Good Universe last worked together on 2016's Don't Breathe.

Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce for Ghost House, with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe, alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee and Doug Davison. Romel Adam will oversee production for Ghost House, and Brady Fujikawa will oversee for Good Universe.

Weaver is repped by ICM and Elevate Entertainment. Gilpin is repped by ICM and Anonymous Content. Sadler is repped by INSURGE, while Faison is repped by Vanguard Management Group.