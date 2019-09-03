Zach Galifianakis Sets Out to Save Talk Show in 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer

The host (whose interviewees include Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson and Jon Hamm) nearly kills Matthew McConaughey in the first look at the Netflix movie.

"Is this going to be in theaters?" Zach Galifianakis finds out the answer is "no" in a meta moment in the first trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which Netflix released on Tuesday.

Based on what began as a popular Funny or Die web series, the film follows Between Two Ferns host Galifianakis (playing a character created by the actor) and his oddball crew as they take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews to save his and the talk show's reputation after a near-death experience on set with Matthew McConaughey.

At the orders of Funny or Die co-founder Will Ferrell, Galifianakis sets out on a road trip to nab 10 more episodes. The synopsis from Netflix says Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, he became a viral laughing stock. The McConaughey mishap, it seems, creates even more tension between the pair.

Led by Galifianakis, the sprawling cast of stars who make cameos as heightened versions of themselves includes Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Tessa Thompson.

The trailer opens with Galifianakis interviewing McConaughey, whose name is spelled as "McConnogay" in the lower thirds. The interviewer asks McConaughey how surprised he was to win an Oscar for acting before McConaughey points out that there is a leak in the ceiling. Galifianakis tries to fix the leak, but instead sets off the fire alarm and sprinklers. The room soon becomes flooded with water, which causes the actor to nearly drown.

Ferrell, who accuses Galifianakis of temporarily killing McConaughey, tells him that the only way to save his reputation is to travel around the country and interview a number of reputable stars. Following Ferrell's suggestion, Galifianakis asks if he can help him get the show on network television. "I'm a white man and I'm straight," he says. "I deserve it."

The trailer continues with clips of Galifianakis's interviews, including him mispronouncing Cumberbatch's name and asking Larson how old she was when she had her first period. The interviewer and his crew get into unusual situations on their road trip, including a car accident and being taken out by a flood in a hallway.

Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo star along with Galifianakis, who co-wrote the script with director Scott Aukerman. Aukerman, Galifianakis, and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Caitlin Daley produce.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will debut on Netflix on Sept. 20. Watch the full trailer below.