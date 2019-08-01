'Beverly Hills, 90210' Peach Pit Diner Pops Up In Los Angeles

The three-day greasy spoon inspired by the '90s teen soap boasts a booth dedicated to the late actor Luke Perry.

No throwback television premiere would be complete without a fan-pleasing immersive experience. Ahead of BH90210's August 7 debut on Fox, the Beverly Hills, 90210 meta-revival is teaming with PopSugar to bring the Peach Pit — the after-school hangout of the teen soap's characters — to life this weekend in Los Angeles.

The greasy spoon opens today for three days on Melrose Avenue in the space that was formerly home the first Jonny Rockets in L.A. (It's not the first time that Tinseltown has taken over the vintage eatery: David Lynch transformed the location into The Roadhouse for 2017's Twin Peaks reboot.) Hours are Thursday, August 1 for dinner from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, August 2 from 12 to 5 p.m. for lunch and 7 to 10 p.m. for dinner, and Saturday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch.

By day, guests can order up free (yes, free) menu items such as the Mega Burger (the order of choice for the West Beverly High teens), the vegetarian-friendly Beverly burger, the Peach Pit cobbler, a mini cheesecake pie, and chocolate or vanilla milkshakes for lunch. Evening offerings include snall bites and 90210-inspired cocktails like the West Beverly Blaze (Pepsi, vodka, Grenadine, and topped Maraschino cherries) and the Peach Pit margarita (Tropicana orange juice, tequila, lime juice, Triple Sec, sugar, and peaches). Also on offer are beer, wine, Pepsi, and orange juice.

"It really was created to mimic what we all remember and love so much about those moments in this show, so that you're immediately hit with that nostalgia," Lindsay Leaf, PopSugar's VP of Experiential Marketing, tells The Hollywood Reporter. The experience was created in partnership between PopSugar (which was behind last year's Mermaid Museum and Grey's Anatomy exhibit) and Fox.

"When people walk into our Peach Pit, they feel like they're walking into the [diner] from the show," says Leaf. Her design team spent hours rewatching the original episodes and researching the L.A. filming locations to ensure every design detail was on point; as a result, "there were a lot of people from my team who are new fans now to the show and obviously are now very excited for the reboot."

Fans who visit the pop-up will recognize the infamous Peach Pit neon sign and clock outside, the textured metal walls and black and white tile flooring, and even the records displayed on the walls. They'll hear some familiar voices too: actors Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green were tapped to create recordings that will play overhead to create "a personalized moment that feels like the cast is right there with them."

The space will also pay tribute to original cast member Luke Perry, who was starring in Riverdale and passed away after suffering a stroke Feb. 27. The café will feature a booth dedicated to the late actor, who was an advocate for colorectoral cancer awareness after his own scare in 2015. In honor of Perry, Fox is donating $5 for every tweet tagged #FightCRC and #BHPeachPit to fight colorectal cancer.

As far as the real off-screen Peach Pit, three different locations were used during the show's decade-long run. According to film location listing site I Am Not A Stalker, West L.A.'s iconic Apple Pan (now owned by music moguls Irving and Shelly Azoff) served at the first set before the filming moved to a building on Abbot Kinney. The former Ruby's Diner on South Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena was home to the final and most recognizable Peach Pit outpost.

Though 90210 devotees can step into the show's world at weekend-long eatery, they narrowly missed opportunity to see it brought to life over 10 years ago. Joe E. Tata, who played Peach Pit owner and proprietor Nat Bussichio in the series, told New York Post in 2008 he was in the process of opening real-life restaurants inspired by the fictional diner, including at the Beverly Center. The plans were ultimately scrapped because "it took too long. We had a giant, big attorney who knew so much he made Uncle Aaron 'No. No more.' He just changed his mind," Tata told the Post.

Although reservations are now sold out, a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted — so diehards who didn't nab a hot seat can expect plenty of time in line to reminisce will fellow 90210 superfans. Oh, and don't forget to "exchange an egg" once you get to the counter: Leaf reveals there'll be "some surprise and delight moments" for those who do.

Peach Pit pop-up, 7507 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; popsugar.com/peachpit