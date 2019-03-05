'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' Stars Remember Luke Perry

Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Molly Ringwald and more of the actor's co-stars honored him following his death.

Luke Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale castmates were among the stars who took to social media remember their late colleague.

Perry starred as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, while he recently starred as Fred Andrews, Archie's father, on The CW teen drama Riverdale.

The actor was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a major stroke. He died on Monday at the age of 52.

Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering addressed a tweet to the late actor. "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," he wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Fellow 90210 actor Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement on Monday: "I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe."

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, Dylan's girlfriend in the early 90210 seasons, gave a statement to People following her co-star's passing. "I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind," she said. "Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact." She also told the outlet that she and Perry had hoped to work together again, and before his death the two were "working on show ideas for us."

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her with Perry. She captioned the post, "Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

Jennie Garth, who starred as Dylan's other main love interest Kelly Taylor, whom Dylan dated after Brenda in a memorable '90s TV love triangle, also shared a statement with People. "My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss," she said.

Fellow 90210 star Tori Spelling told People that she was shocked by the news. "I’m in utter shock and heartbroken," she said. "I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie."

"Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known," continued Spelling. "I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing."

Rebecca Gayheart, who played Dylan's wife Toni who was accidentally killed by her own father in an attempt to kill Dylan in the sixth season of the show, took to Instagram to react to the news. Accompanied by a number of photos of the two together, Gayheart wrote, "Just heartbroken. I need some time before commenting further."

Christine Elise McCarthy, who played the recurring role of Emily Valentine on 90210, shared a photo on set of the show with Perry and Jason Priestley. "With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman," she wrote on Instagram. "He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him.RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short."

Kathleen Robertson, who starred as Clare Arnold in the fourth through seventh seasons, took to Twitter to remember Perry. "As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one," she tweeted. "My heart breaks."

Many of Perry's Riverdale co-stars have also taken to social media to honor the actor.

Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on the series, tweeted, "I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us." She continued, "I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss." A few minutes later she added, "I just can't believe it."

Molly Ringwald, who played Fred's ex-wife on the show, also took to Twitter to share her condolences. "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry," she wrote. "Sending all my love to your family."

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to pay tribute to Perry. "So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls," he tweeted along with a photo of Perry. "And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."

Casey Cott, who stars as Kevin Keller on The CW series, tweeted that he was "totally heartbroken." He continued, "Luke took me under his wing the day I was cast and made me feel like I belonged. He was the most generous, wise soul with unmatched kindness. He treated everyone with love and joy. We had so much fun. Praying for his family."

The writers on Riverdale also took to Twitter to honor Perry. "You were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever," they wrote on a shared Twitter account. "Rest in love and peace, friend."

Madchen Amick, who portrays Alice Cooper, asked fans to respect Perry's family during this difficult time. In a text post on Instagram, the actress wrote that Perry was "incredibly special." She continued, "Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents. I knew that he was always there for me no matter what." She added that she was thankful for her time spent with "an incredibly loving and generous man."

Vanessa Morgan posted a photo of her, Perry and the cast of Riverdale on Twitter with the caption "Angel... No words," while Marisol Nichols shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "I don't have any words now. Maybe I will later."

Asha Bromfield reacted to the news on Twitter. She remembered Perry as "the kindest, warmest, most loving human being." She continued, "He always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence. I love you so much Luke. Thank you for being a ray of light for me and so many."

Meanwhile, Hart Denton shared a photo of Perry in 8 seconds. He captioned the post, "Rest in peace legend.

Ross Butler, who appeared on the first season of The CW show, posted a tribute on Instagram. "We lost an original today. A legend. He paved the way for us. Although we didn't work much together, he always greeted me with a smile, had a joke ready, and a story to tell," he wrote, accompanied by a photo of Perry on 90210. "Rest in peace, Luke. Rest easy."

Robin Givens remembered Perry as "one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known" on Twitter.

Gina Gershon, who recently joined the cast of Riverdale, posted a photo of Perry hugging onscreen son KJ Apa on Instagram. "In the all too brief time we got to hang out on the set,I was struck by how kind , caring , gentle and loving Luke Perry was. It was clear how Loved he was by everyone around him and today was devastating seeing how genuinely broken hearted and sad everyone was by the tragic news," she wrote. "My heart goes out to his family, as well as his Riverdale family. What a beautiful man. What a sad day."

Nathalie Boltt shared a Maya Angelou quote on Instagram to honor Perry. She captioned the post, "Luke made people feel safe and valued and welcome. Luke made us laugh. He certainly made me laugh. He was gracious, kind; a gentleman. But most of all he was a fine, fine father and my friend. Thank you, Luke. We miss you. Stay close."

Rob Raco shared a photo of him hugging Perry on Instagram. "You taught me so much in so little. Rest easy, friend," he captioned the photo.

