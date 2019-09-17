Beverly Hills Braces for President Trump's L.A. Fundraising Swing

Trump's motorcade will head to Beverly Hills for a fundraiser at the Burton Green Estate which was originally built by oil-baron Burton E. Green, considered one of the founding fathers of Beverly Hills.

With President Donald Trump set to make his return to Los Angeles today for an evening fundraiser in Beverly Hills, residents from Downtown L.A. to the Westside are bracing for multiple street closures and snarled traffic.

According to reports, Trump, upon arriving at LAX will make his way to downtown L.A. where he will be staying the night. President Trump then heads to Beverly Hills in the late afternoon where he will be attending a fundraiser at the Burton Green Estate on Lexington Road. The Burton Green Estate, which was is owned by developer Geoffrey Palmer was originally built by oil baron Burton E. Green, who is considered one of the original founders of Beverly Hills.

An advisory from the Beverly Hills Police Department states that the area between Sunset Boulevard between Ladera and Beverly Drives will be intermittently closed between 5-9 p.m. Same goes for Benedict Canyon Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive.

Tickets to the fundraiser range from $1,000 per person to $100,000 for couples (as of last week the lower tier priced tickets had sold out while the $100,000 option was still available). Proceeds from the event will go to the Trump Victory Fund. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump Campaign Chairman Brad Parscale are also listed on the invitation as co-hosts. His California fundraisers are expected to raise $15 million.

As is his wont, President Trump has been mixing it up with a range of entertainment industry figures in recent weeks. He got into a Twitter spat with actress Debra Messing and earlier this week called on law enforcement to investigate the Barack and Michelle Obama’s production deal with Netflix. He’s also been taking aim at California’s homeless crisis and returned to that theme on his flight out to the Golden State on Air Force One. His comments criticizing the State’s handling of its homeless problem prompted retorts from both Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti who have been imploring the federal government to send more resources to help them combat a housing crisis.

On Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti posted a video message where he addressed President Trump directly just hours before he was set to land. “If they are serious about helping we’re serious about getting together, it’s no secret that I’ve disagreed with you about everything Mr. President but if you are in your hear willing to save lives alongside us we know what works here,” says Garcetti in the video.