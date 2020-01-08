Famed Beverly Hills Estate of Robert Evans Sells to Discovery CEO for $16M

The 3,800-square foot Hollywood Regency home that was once owned by Greta Garbo was the epicenter of industry deal-making for decades not to mention the setting for some legendary parties.

The storied Beverly Hills estate of the late Robert Evans has found a buyer. David M. Zaslav, the president and chief executive officer of Discovery Inc. has purchased the home for $16 million to according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Evans, who died Oct. 26 at 89, long resided at Woodland — his two-bedroom, three-bathroom 3,800 square foot Hollywood Regency-home — which was the epicenter of industry deal-making for decades and the setting for some legendary parties during the producer and executive’s extremely colorful life.

Originally designed in 1942 by architect John Woolf, the single-floor home was modest by today’s standards but oozed charm and style so much so that it was regularly featured in architectural and design publications. Woodland was previously owned by Greta Garbo.

Evans, who was married seven times at one point was forced to sell Woodland at a career nadir but with the help of friends including Jack Nicholson was able to buy it back several years later. The grounds offer an elliptical swimming pool, a fountain, an immaculately manicured rose garden and a small guest house.

At age 36 Evans became the youngest-ever production chief of Paramount Pictures and during his tenure he was responsible for green-lighting a string of classics that include Rosemary’s Baby, Harold and Maude, The Godfather, Serpico, The Conversation and Chinatown, among others.

Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rapport represented both the buyer and the seller. News of the sale was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.