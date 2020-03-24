Coronavirus: Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel Air to Donate Food to Medical Personnel

The Dorchester Collection hotels will donate to-go orders of their famous salads on March 25.

L.A.’s Dorchester Collection hotels — The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air — are donating 200 salads at each hotel on March 25.

As a thank you to first responders and the medical professionals, Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge will offer 200 of their famous McCarthy salads to doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontlines in fighting COVID-19. The McCarthy, known as the go-to order ("a favorite," philanthropist Barbara Davis previously told The Hollywood Reporter) among many Polo Lounge regulars, is a loaded version of a Cobb salad.

Over at Hotel Bel Air, 200 of the Nancy Reagan salads, also a play on the Cobb and a favorite of the former First Lady, will be ready for those medical personnel who drive to the hotel for pick-up at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant.

Each person much show ID and proof of employment at a local hospital for pick-up through the hotels’ main valet entrances. Grab-and-go service for the salads will be between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are limited to two salads per person.

The idea to feed the medical teams on the frontlines at L.A. hospitals stemmed from the hotel’s general manager and regional director Edward Mady who has put together a community initiative to give back to those in need. Continuing with aiding the local medical teams — and to keep the hotel staff engaged and inspired — the Dorchester hotels will donate 400 salads to the staff at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles next week.