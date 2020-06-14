Beverly Hills Issues Emergency Order to Limit Night Gatherings in Residential Areas

Beverly Hills issued an order Saturday night stating that "no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m.- 8 a.m."

The City of Beverly Hills is still taking precaution amid the ongoing nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

Beverly Hills issued an order Saturday night stating that "no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m.- 8 a.m."

The order was aimed to help preserve "the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods" after a June 12 demonstration by a group called "Occupy" occurred in a residential area from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. As stated in their report of the order, the neighborhood was disrupted by "bullhorns and amplified music."

"Under conditions of the disaster, it is deemed necessary in the interest of public peace and safety to restrict the use of residential areas of the City during nighttime hours in order to enable the residents to sleep; and it is imminently necessary to use extraordinary measures to protect the public peace, safety and welfare," the order states.

The order pertains to residential area not part of the Business District which includes the Business Triangle bordered by the alley south of Wilshire Boulevard on the south, the southern border of Beverly Gardens Park on the north, and Crescent Drive on the east; La Cienega Boulevard; Robertson Boulevard; South Beverly Drive; Santa Monica Boulevard (north and south) south of Wilshire; Wilshire Boulevard east of Crescent Drive and west of Santa Monica.

People who disobey the order will be subject to arrest. Silent gatherings such as a candlelight vigil and other private gatherings are exempt from the order.

The new order arrives after Beverly Hills was one of the Los Angeles cities to impose a curfew. Curfews were made in cities such as Santa Monica, Culver City and Glendale and more after looting and violence in many areas followed anti-racism protests over the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck.

The regulation will remain in effect until terminated by the Director of Emergency Services or the City Council of the City of Beverly Hills.