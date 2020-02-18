Beverly Hills Street Closures Set for Trump Visit

The president will meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Beverly Hills police have announced street closures for President Donald Trump's visit to the city for business and a fundraiser.

Trump will meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games before attending the fundraiser.

As far as Beverly Hills goes, there are intermitent closures between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and again between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m for the area around Robertson Boulevard between the City of Beverly Hills’ southern border (Whitworth Drive) & Wilshire Boulevard, The area around Wilshire Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard & Beverly Drive, and The area around Crescent Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

Complete closures, which will occur around noon and last until 8 p.m., are as follows: Beverly Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Dayton Way, Canon Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Dayton Way, Clifton Way between Crescent Drive and Canon Drive, and finally, Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevards (closed between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Trump is scheduled to participate in a fundraiser roundtable discussion with supporters before heading to Las Vegas.

Trump last visited Los Angeles in September.