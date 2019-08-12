Beverly Kaskey, Longtime Executive With the Genesis Awards, Dies at 71

An indefatigable advocate for animals, she spent more than two decades working for nonprofits.

Beverly Kaskey, a former MGM and Samuel Goldwyn Co. staffer who helped oversee the annual Genesis Awards, died July 22 in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer, a publicist announced. She was 71.

The Genesis Awards, launched in 1986 by late Broadway actress Gretchen Wyler and now run by the Humane Society of the U.S., honor those in the media and entertainment industry who shine a light on the plight and rights of animals worldwide.

Born in New York and raised in Beverly Hills, Kaskey began as an assistant at MGM in 1986 before she worked on premieres, afterparties and screenings as a director of special projects. She served for a year in that capacity at Samuel Goldwyn before moving in 1996 to The Ark Trust, the original home of the Genesis Awards.

The Ark Trust's mission was to bring attention to animal issues with the motto, "Cruelty can't stand the spotlight."

After The Ark Trust merged with the Humane Society in 2002, Kaskey continued to plan the Genesis Awards, working on the event and reviewing nominations to help determine and notify the winners.

As senior director of the Humane Society's Los Angeles office, Kaskey spearheaded fundraising efforts for the 2008 ballot measure Proposition 2, which set improved standards for animals confined to factory farms. Later, she produced major HSUS galas in L.A. and New York.

Survivors include her cousins, Judy, Julie and Elaine; brother-in-law Trevor and his wife, Sandy; and Judy's sons, Adam and Alex. Her longtime roommate, Chris, will care for her pets Lola, Leo and Blossom.

Contributions in her name may be made to the Animal Rescue Team of the Humane Society, Stray Cat Alliance or Best Friends Animal Society.