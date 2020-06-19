Beyoncé Drops New Single "Black Parade" on Juneteenth

All proceeds from the song will go to BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, which benefits Black-owned businesses in need.

Not long after she debuted the Black Parade initiative to support Black-owned businesses, Beyoncé has dropped a single with the same name.

"Black Parade," which sees the singer discussing returning to the "motherland" and reminding herself she can't forget about her history, dropped on Tidal on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. "Happy Juneteenth Weekend!," Beyoncé wrote in her Instagram post announcing the song on Friday. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

All proceeds from "Black Parade" will go to BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, which benefits Black-owned businesses in need, the singer added, while the song itself "celebrates you, yourself and your joy."

Beyoncé's Black Parade platform, launched earlier in the day, directs visitors to various Black-owned businesses in arts and design, beauty, fashion, home, lifestyle, restaurants and bars, services and wellness and health categories.

Amid nationwide protests over racial injustice, earlier in the week Beyoncé penned an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron demanding that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death be charged. On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that one out of three officers involved in her death was being fired.

Listen to "Black Parade" below.