How Beyoncé and Jay Z Celebrated Their 10th Wedding Anniversary in L.A.

Prior to Beyoncé's Coachella performances, THR has learned that Bey and Jay Z celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a private rooftop dinner at a downtown L.A. hotspot.

The Beyoncé and Jay Z rumor mill spun into overdrive last month as fans speculated that the superstar power couple would drop a surprise album (or two) on April 4, their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The timing at least made sense because it would’ve been a nice lead up to Bey and Jay’s On the Run II Tour, which kicks off June 6 and continues through Oct. 4 with 48 shows total across North America and Europe. But instead of releasing new music on April 4, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the couple celebrated their anniversary by reserving the entire rooftop at NoMad Hotel Los Angeles, the city’s hot new downtown destination.

Located at Giannini Place, a historic landmark built in 1922, the hotel is fast becoming known for its Italian and Mediterranean-inspired rooftop pool deck which features an outdoor fireplace statute known as the Orcus Mouth, similar to the one found in the Gardens of Monsters in Bomarzo, Italy.

A well-placed source says the couple dined al fresco (not far from the statute) and took in the sweeping views of DTLA from 12 stories above. But security was tight: Beyoncé and Jay Z’s private bodyguards took extra precautions and wanded every server and chef who made the trek up to the deck to deliver food and drinks.

It’s unclear what was on their private dining menu, but the hotel’s offerings — led by award-winning chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara of Manhattan’s Eleven Madison Park — have been praised for dishes like for roast chicken (for two), suckling pig, black cod and for dessert, Milk & Honey (shortbread, brittle and ice cream).

The celebrations didn't last long as Beyoncé then moved on to the desert for her performances at Coachella on consecutive weekends.

