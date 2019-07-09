Beyoncé-Curated 'Lion King' Album to Drop in July

'The Lion King: The Gift' will feature an array of global artists and be "steeped in the sounds of Africa," according to Disney.

Beyoncé is about to drop another album by surprise.

Disney on Tuesday announced on social media that the Lemonade performer would be producing and curating The Lion King: The Gift, a new album of songs featuring global recording artists and "steeped in the sounds of Africa," which is set to bow July 19.

The first single from the album, "Spirit," will be released Tuesday night.

For her part, Beyoncé published an image of herself facing a lion on her Instagram and her website to herald the album's announcement. "She is queen, hear her roar," model Winnie Harlow commented on the Instagram post. (Beyoncé will be voicing Nala, the lion who becomes queen, in the upcoming Disney musical drama.) Comedian and actor Ali Wong responded with a heart emoji.

The Lion King, Disney's latest remake of its animated classics, will bring the animals of the 1994 film to new life with CG animation. In addition to Beyoncé, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard and John Oliver are starring.

The Lion King, which is also set to hit theaters July 19, is already tracking for a $190 million-plus debut.