Beyoncé to Release 'Black is King' Visual Album on Disney+

The film, written, directed and executive produced by the singer, is based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift.' It will premiere globally on July 31.

Beyoncé is bringing a new film to Disney +.

The singer has written, directed and executive produced a new film titled, Black Is King, which will debut globally on the streaming service on July 31, 2020. The film will premiere ahead of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s The Lion King.

Parkwood Entertainment, in association with Disney+, announced and debuted the teaser video for the visual album Sunday. This visual album from the singer is set to reimagine the lessons of The Lion King for "today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

The film will honor "the voyages of Black families, throughout time" in a story "about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne," Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the visual album.

"Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence." Parkwood Entertainment and Disney further described the upcoming film as "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

Black Is King will be based on music from The Lion King: The Gift, curated by Beyoncé, and will star the album's featured artists along with some special guest appearances. The album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, among others.

The film has been in production for a year.

