Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The superstar's dad and former manager opened up about his health on 'Good Morning America' and in an accompanying essay.

Mathew Knowles revealed he has breast cancer during a Wednesday interview on Good Morning America and elaborated on the events leading up to his diagnosis in an accompanying essay.

According to Knowles, the first call he made about his breast cancer was to his family — including ex-wife Tina Knowles and their famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. Mathew Knowles opened up about what it was like to break such news to his loved ones while speaking with GMA's Michael Strahan.

"This is genetics," Knowles said. "It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test."

Knowles said that he became concerned after he noticed a recurring dot of blood on his shirts. His wife, Gena Charmaine Avery, also noticed spots of blood on their bedsheets. Not long after, Knowles contacted his doctor and, after getting a mammogram, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Knowles — who used to manage Beyoncé and her girl group Destiny's Child — also said that he has the BRCA2 gene mutation, which puts him at a higher risk for developing cancer of various kinds.

"I have four things to be concerned about: prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma and breast cancer," he said. "The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious and do all of the early detection...for the rest of my life."

Knowles underwent surgery for his breast cancer in July and noted that he is "doing very well" these days, and has adopted a healthier lifestyle that includes meditation, exercise and no drinking. "Things that used to be important, Michael, are not important to me now," he told Strahan. "[I] just look at the world differently."

Breast cancer mostly affects women, but thousands of men are diagnosed in the U.S. annually. Knowles came forward with his own diagnosis in the hope that other men will be more aware and get tested.

"I learned that the numbers that we have for men on breast cancer are not adequate because we don't have enough men that come forward that take the exam," Knowles said. "I'm hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this, but it has to be early detection. I can't overemphasize the word 'early.'"

In his accompanying essay, Knowles urged the black community to be more cautious about their health. "Know your family history. This is not just for cancer, it’s for all diseases — especially in the black community," he wrote. "I want the black community to know that we’re the first to die, and that’s because we don’t go to the doctor, we don’t get the detection and we don’t keep up with technologies and what the industry and the community is doing. So that’s why I’m here."

Watch Knowles' GMA interview below and read his entire essay here.