Beyoncé Drops 'Lion King'-Themed Single "Spirit"

"Rise up / to the light in the sky," the singer belts out in the first song released from the upcoming album 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

As Disney announced on Tuesday, a compilation album from Beyoncé titled The Lion King: The Gift is set for release alongside the highly anticipated remake. But ahead of the album's July 19 release, a single from the Lemonade performer, "Spirit," released on Tuesday night.

"Rise up / to the light in the sky / watch the light lift you harder / burn your flame through the night / Spirit, let your heavens open," Knowles-Carter sings in the sample of the song available for pre-purchase. The song is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music via this link.

In a tweet from Disney earlier on Tuesday, the studio announced that "Spirit" would be released in a matter of hours. "The Lion King: The Gift, an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. 'Spirit,' the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight."

In addition to her musical accompaniment, Beyoncé voices the role of Nala in the film, starring opposite Keegan-Michael Key, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Amy Sedaris. Promotion from Beyoncé's social media accounts include pictures of Beyoncé facing off with a lion.

Beyoncé's compilation album will drop July 19, the same day as the film drops into theaters. Directed by Jon Favreau, previous helmer of The Jungle Book remake, the film is expected to bring in significant box office numbers.