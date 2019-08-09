Beyoncé Drops Throwback "BeySearch" Merchandise Inspired by Meme Culture

The iconic singer released edgy new bucket hats, biker shorts and bodysuits that look like a Google image search.

Beyoncé is embracing meme culture with a new line of merchandise available on her website. On Friday, the pop star dropped biker shorts, bucket hats, bodycon dresses, crop tops, windbreakers, belt bags and phone cases all with a photo collage print that showcases images of Beyoncé throughout her career ($40 to $170).

The capsule, with an aesthetic that's a nod to "millions" of photos from a Google image search, was inspired by "'90s teenage bedroom walls and today's meme culture," according to a press release. The styles tap into some of summer's biggest trends during festival season, from bucket hats to biker shorts beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.

Interestingly, Beyoncé released the new merch on her website instead of through her athleisure brand Ivy Park, which moved under the Adidas umbrella in April when Beyoncé became an official creative design partner of the brand. She retained her sole ownership of the line, which has been worn by Lea Michele, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi.

The pop star also recently debuted more than 10 looks from global fashion designers in her desert-set music video for "Spirit" as part of her The Lion King companion album, featuring ensembles by Valentino, Norma Kamali, Laurel DeWitt, Hyun Mi Nielsen, Alexandrine and more. (Blue Ivy naturally twinned in Valentino couture). And this week, photographer Tyler Mitchell said his Vogue portrait of Beyoncé was acquired by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

Fans of the singer's on-stage style can also pick up apparel inspired by her 2018 Coachella performance and Homecoming documentary on Netflix, which earned six Emmy nominations this year, including for the costume design by Marni Senofonte, Timothy White and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing.