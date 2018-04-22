Beyonce Embraces a Whole New Look for Coachella Weekend 2

Destiny's Child made another appearance at the festival, as did another regal cape.

Beyoncé changed up her historic headlining set for the second Saturday night of Coachella with a fresh wardrobe -- and a couple of surprises, too.

After the pop star stunned the festival with her first definitively iconic performance of her run in Indio, she changed up her HBCU-inspired outfit, and those of her dancers and formidable band, by ditching the golden yellow of last weekend and favoring a magenta colorway instead.

She also put a spin on that Nefertiti-worthy cape, favoring a silver sparkle for the Egyptian-inspired ensemble and a sashed leotard she donned later in the performance for her reunion with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé also brought out J Balvin for a rousing rendition of his hit, "Mi Gente," which she contributed a guest verse to in the remix of the track, rocking a black patent leather leotard with matching garters for her thigh-high boots.

Check out Beyoncé's pics of her performance below.

