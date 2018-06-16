Beyonce and Jay-Z Drop Joint Album

Titled, 'Everything Is Love.'

A Beyoncé and JAY-Z joint album is finally here. Under the name the Carters, the duo released a surprise set of nine songs, titled Everything Is Love, Saturday.

The album dropped on Tidal, where it can now be streamed.

Along with the full LP, the Carters unleashed a video for "Apeshit," the second track on Everything Is Love. The "Apeshit" video, directed by Ricky Saiz, was shot at the Louvre in Paris in May.

