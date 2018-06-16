Beyonce and Jay-Z Drop Joint Album
Titled, 'Everything Is Love.'
A Beyoncé and JAY-Z joint album is finally here. Under the name the Carters, the duo released a surprise set of nine songs, titled Everything Is Love, Saturday.
The album dropped on Tidal, where it can now be streamed.
Along with the full LP, the Carters unleashed a video for "Apeshit," the second track on Everything Is Love. The "Apeshit" video, directed by Ricky Saiz, was shot at the Louvre in Paris in May.
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.