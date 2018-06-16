Beyonce and Jay-Z Call Out the Super Bowl and Grammys in "Apes—t" Video

Filmed in a deserted Louvre, among backdrops like the "Mona Lisa," the video stars its leading duo, a group of synchronized dancers and world-class art.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new joint album may be a Tidal exclusive, but their "Apeshit" video can now be seen on YouTube.

"Apeshit," the first featured track from Everything Is Love — the couple's surprise project, billed as the Carters — gets a luxe treatment in its Ricky Saiz-directed video, made in Paris in May.

Filmed in a deserted Louvre, among backdrops like the "Mona Lisa," the visual for "Apeshit" stars its leading duo, a group of synchronized dancers and world-class art.

"I said no to the Super Bowl/ You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the endzone/ Tell the NFL we in stadiums too," Jay-Z raps in the song. Later in his verse, he calls out the Grammys for his album 4:44 winning no awards, despite being a leading nominee: "Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 shit/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit?"

Watch the full "Apeshit" video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.