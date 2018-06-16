The Juiciest Lyrics From Beyonce and Jay-Z's Album 'Everything Is Love'

While the duo aired most of their dirty laundry on 2016's 'Lemonade' and 2017's '4:44,' 'Everything Is Love' still offers a revealing look at the famously private couple. Here are the most attention-grabbing lyrics.

The long-awaited joint album from Beyoncé and Jay-Z is finally here. A few dates into their joint On the Run II tour, which kicked off last week in Wales, music’s top power couple unveiled Everything Is Love, a nine-track set that gets real about life in the public eye, life at home and life in a pretty great tax bracket.

While the duo aired most of their dirty laundry on 2016's Lemonade and 2017's 4:44, Everything Is Love still offers a revealing look at the famously private couple. Here are the most attention-grabbing lyrics.

”APESHIT"

“I said no to the Super Bowl/ You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the end zone/ Tell the NFL we in stadiums too” —Jay-Z, seemingly confirming reports that he had turned down an offer to play the 2018 halftime show

”Tell the Grammy's fuck that 0 for 8 shit/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit?” —Jay-Z, referencing this year's Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for eight awards — the most of any nominee — but did not win any, in any category

“BOSS”

“My great-great-grandchildren already rich/ That's a lot of brown children on your Forbes list/ Probably looking around my compound on my fortress…. I be ridin’ around with my seat reclining/ Droppin’ my daughter off at school every morning” —Beyoncé, offering a glimpse of daily life in the Carter household

”Shout-out to Rumi and Sir/ Love, Blue” — Blue Ivy Carter, making a quick cameo and shouting out her siblings

“NICE”

“My success can’t be quantified/ If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers, would’ve put 'Lemonade' up on Spotify/ Fuck you, fuck you” — Beyoncé, talking about her decision to keep Lemonade a Tidal exclusive

”714”

“Had me sitting next to you on the plane/ And I knew straight away, the next time we would speak was like two years away/ You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break/ I beg that dude rued the day” —Jay-Z, seemingly referencing the early stages of his relationship with Beyoncé

“Real friends, better than your friends/ SMS them, they know all my bidness/ I don’t know what I would do without my crew/ I ain’t makin' no room…we fly, I cry, our souls exposed/ We smoke, we laugh, your stress, my stress/ Closer than kin, I’m blessed, you blessed” —Beyoncé, talking about her tight-knit social life

“If me and my wife beefing, I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dying n----, I ain't leaving/ Ty Ty take care of my kids after he done grieving/ If y'all don't understand that we ain't meant to be friends” — Jay-Z, talking about weathering marital strife and shouting out his longtime friend Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith

“LOVEHAPPY”

“You fucked up the first stone, we had to get re-married”

“Yo chill”

“We keeping it real with these people, right?/ Lucky I ain’t kill you when I met…”

“You know how I met her/ We broke up and got back together/ To get her back I had to sweat her”

—Beyoncé and Jay-Z, referencing the marital struggles they addressed on Lemonade and 4:44

“The ups and downs are worth it/ Long way to go but we’re working/ We’re flawed but we’re still perfect for each other, yeah yeah/ Sometimes I thought we’d never see the light/ We went through hell with heaven on our side/ This beach ain’t always been no paradise” —Beyoncé, commenting on the health of her marriage

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.