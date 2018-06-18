Beyonce and Jay-Z's 'Everything Is Love' Now Available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music

The surprise album dropped on Saturday as an exclusive to buy or stream on Jay's digital music platform, Tidal.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint album Everything Is​ Love is now available to stream at Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music, and to download at Amazon Music and iTunes.

Recorded under the name the Carters, the surprise album dropped on Saturday as an exclusive to buy or stream on Jay's digital music platform, Tidal. It seems that exclusive window has abruptly closed.

In a social media post, Amazon announced its users can buy the 40-minute album in the MP3 format, or unbundle its individual tracks.

The album has also hit Spotify, despite the Carters giving the streaming giant a slapdown on album track "NICE." “My success can’t be quantified/ If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers, would’ve put 'Lemonade' up on Spotify/ Fuck you, fuck you,” explains Beyoncé on her decision to keep her 2016 album 'Lemonade' a Tidal exclusive.

Jay-Z's solo works remain scarce on rival services and Spotify, the streaming market leader, offers only a handful of his recordings and live tracks.

Hip-hop’s power couple announced the nine-track album on stage Saturday during their On the Run II live date in London. The tour rolls on to Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday night.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.