Beyonce and Jay-Z Nod to Meghan Markle in Brit Awards Acceptance Video

During their acceptance speech for best international group (for The Carters) at the Brit Awards in London, Jay-Z and Beyonce, who were not present at the award ceremony, appeared in a video alongside a regal framed Meghan Markle painting.

Positioned on either side of the royal portrait, the musicians mimicked her expression. "Everything is love, thank you," Beyonce said, holding the statue.

On social media, some Twitter users called the move "political," suggesting that Beyonce and Jay-Z intended to show support for the Duchess in response to her receiving hostile attention from the British media and tabloid press.

This week, George Clooney, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex who was present at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2019, compared the media's pursuit of Markle to the relentless way that Princess Diana was pursued in the 1990s, saying she is being "vilified and chased."

Many Twitter users supported Jay-Z and Beyonce's video and its message.

The Brit Awards took place on Feb. 20 at The O2 Arena and were live-streamed on YouTube.