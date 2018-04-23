Beyonce Partners With Google for More Scholarships to Historically Black Colleges

After the singer donated $25K following her Coachella performance, the online search engine matched the singer's grant to benefit four more universities.

Fans are still recovering from Beyonce’s explosive Coachella headlining performances, but Queen Bey isn’t done giving.

Following the references to historically black colleges in her performance, she pledged on Monday to give $25,000 through her BeyGOOD foundation to four qualified students from Tuskegee University, Wilberforce University, Xavier University and Bethune-Cookman University.

Even bigger than that, Google.org is teaming up with the icon to match her $100,000 grant for four more scholarships. These will benefit students from Texas Southern University, Morehouse College, Grambling State University and Fisk University.

“Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD, said in a statement. “We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future.”

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.