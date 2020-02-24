Watch Beyoncé's Touching Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Memorial

The superstar opened Monday's service with a powerful rendition of her hits "XO" and "Halo."

Beyoncé on Monday took the stage at Staples Center to perform a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant. The late NBA legend — who played with the L.A. Lakers at the downtown Los Angeles arena for years — was honored with a star-studded memorial nearly a month after he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

Beyoncé, introduced as a close friend of the Bryant family, opened the "Celebration of Life" with a performance of her 2013 hit "XO," accompanied by a choir and orchestra. "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," the superstar told the crowd, before encouraging them to sing along. The Grammy winner then sang her 2008 ballad "Halo."

Beyoncé previously took to Instagram to share her condolences for Bryant's family at the time of the crash, in which seven others also died. "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," she captioned a photo of Bryant kissing Gianna on the head. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."

Beyoncé and Bryant have been close since 1999, when the basketball player starred in the music video for "Bug a Boo," which the singer released as the frontwoman of girl group Destiny's Child. Throughout the years, they remained close and were frequently photographed together at events with their respective spouses, Jay-Z and Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant — whom Kobe Bryant is survived by with their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri — spoke at Monday's memorial, calling her deceased husband her "soulmate." She elaborated, "He was the most amazing husband. We balanced each other out. He was loving, adoring and romantic."

The entire Lakers team and numerous NBA stars were in attendance, including Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jimmy Kimmel also spoke.

Kobe Bryant played for the Lakers for two decades, becoming a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star. During his career, he became the Lakers' leader in points scored, games played, three-pointers, steals and free throws. Bryant was the first NBA player to spend 20 years with one franchise.

Along with Bryant and his daughter, seven others were killed in the helicopter crash, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: Orange County Coast College coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa; along with youth basketball coach Christina Mauser.