Beyoncé Releases Inspirational New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video

World, stop! Carry on. On Wednesday, Beyoncé unveiled the latest campaign video for her upcoming debut Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Queen Bey stars in the clip, which she shared on Instagram, alongside a diverse array of models wearing pieces from the highly anticipated athleisure line. "These barriers are not gonna stop me. The secret is my freedom. I'm strong, and I can be.... Push me toward truth," a number of unseen voices narrate before a '60s-style protest song kicks in and Beyoncé leaps dramatically into the air in slow motion.

The superstar also shared a pair of photos along with the video: in one, she models a burgundy jumper with orange piping and a pair of heeled Ivy Park boots as she leans on an old-fashioned bike in front of a wood-paneled wall. In the other, Bey crouches for the camera in a flowing orange skirt and gauzy athletic jacket, wearing a pair of classic Adidas trainers with her beaded hair slung over one shoulder.

Beyoncé's debut Ivy Park x Adidas collection is set to drop in stores Jan. 18. Check out the fiery new promotional video and pictures below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.