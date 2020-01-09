STYLE Beyoncé Releases Inspirational New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video 9:35 AM PST 1/9/2020 by Glenn Rowley, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney The upcoming collection is set to drop in stores Jan. 18. World, stop! Carry on. On Wednesday, Beyoncé unveiled the latest campaign video for her upcoming debut Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Queen Bey stars in the clip, which she shared on Instagram, alongside a diverse array of models wearing pieces from the highly anticipated athleisure line. "These barriers are not gonna stop me. The secret is my freedom. I'm strong, and I can be.... Push me toward truth," a number of unseen voices narrate before a '60s-style protest song kicks in and Beyoncé leaps dramatically into the air in slow motion. The superstar also shared a pair of photos along with the video: in one, she models a burgundy jumper with orange piping and a pair of heeled Ivy Park boots as she leans on an old-fashioned bike in front of a wood-paneled wall. In the other, Bey crouches for the camera in a flowing orange skirt and gauzy athletic jacket, wearing a pair of classic Adidas trainers with her beaded hair slung over one shoulder. Beyoncé's debut Ivy Park x Adidas collection is set to drop in stores Jan. 18. Check out the fiery new promotional video and pictures below. View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:34pm PST This story first appeared on Billboard.com. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Glenn Rowley, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr