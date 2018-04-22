Beyonce and Solange Take a Tumble During Coachella Dance Break

Gravity got in the way of a bear hug and sent the Knowles siblings to the floor.

When Solange came out and dance with sister Beyoncé during her first Coachella performance, it quickly became one of the best surprises in the headliner's set.

That moment saw a repeat for the pop star's second performance at the festival on Saturday night, but gravity got in the way of a bear hug and sent the Knowles siblings tumbling to the floor.

Thankfully, both Beyoncé and Solange were okay after Beyoncé tried to pick her sister up and fell over, and they brushed it off, leaving the crowd no less awe-struck than they were the week before. The audience may have been laughing along with the Knowles sisters, however, who clearly worked the stumble for all it's worth, throwing in a few kicks for good measure.

Watch Beyoncé and Solange make the most of their dance break below.

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

