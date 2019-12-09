Beyonce Teases First Ivy Park Adidas Line, Reveals Release Date

The superstar singer joined the German fashion house as creative design partner in April.

Beyonce is revealing some details about her debut Ivy Park collection with Adidas, set to release on Jan. 18.

"It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone," she told Elle of the athleisure line. "I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power."

Beyonce posted several first look images on Monday of the new Ivy Park collection, which features a white and bordeaux color palette. Instagram photos tease Ivy Park grills, earrings and chain ankle bracelets, as well as her first Ivy Park footwear design.

The gum-sole sneakers include neon orange trim, grey suede detailing, three crimson Adidas stripes and an Ivy Park logo on the tongue.

The superstar singer joined Adidas as creative design partner in April and, as part of the deal, moved her Ivy Park athletic clothing line under the umbrella of the German fashion house. She retains ownership of the brand she founded in 2016.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," Beyonce said in a statement at the time. "Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) works with Adidas as brand co-creator.