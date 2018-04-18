Beyonce's BeyChella Jean Shorts Are Under $100

At a festival where denim shorts are almost mandatory, Bey’s frayed shorts were a stand out.

If anyone can dance for two hours in jean shorts, it’s Beyonce. Stylist Marni Senofonte and Beyonce collaborated with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on performance looks, but left the destroyed denim to the experts.

Luckily, the jean shorts aren't custom Balmain. Get like Bey in Coal N Terry’s Ragged Blue Mad Cuttoff; $90, available in sizes XXS-XXL. The cutoffs can be customized to your liking; the brand suggests you leave the fraying to them and to “leave the messiness to the thirst traps.”

It's not the first time she's worn Coal N Terry's denim; Beyonce wore the brand’s Dark Dollar Bills cutoff in her “Super Power” 2013 video, co-starring Destiny's Child members. Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian and Dawn Richard are also fans of the brand.

There's no word yet if Beyonce has different costumes for her Weekend 2 performance. Unless you have a golden ticket, fans will not be able to live stream her second performance, according to Goldenvoice.