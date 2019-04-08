Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Netflix Doc Unveils First Look

The superstar's upcoming film — centered around her headlining performances at Coachella 2018 — will hit the streaming giant on April 17.

Netflix on Monday shared the first look at Beyonce's upcoming documentary, Homecoming. The project, which was first teased this weekend, follows the superstar as she prepares for her headlining performances at Coachella in 2018.

Beyonce's mini concerts at last year's Indio, California festival noticeably paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities. Homecoming will offer an intimate glimpse at the singer's creative process, providing more insight about what went into the making of her headline-grabbing Coachella sets and her desire to champion the black community with her vision.

The doc also features interviews with Beyonce and her creative team, as well as candid footage, including rehearsals for Coachella — as seen in the one-minute and 43-second trailer. At one point in the clip, Beyonce's eldest child, Blue Ivy, is seen giving her best impression of her mom while surrounded by a bevy of backup dancers.

This isn't Beyonce's only film project set for release in 2019. The 23-time Grammy winner also voices Nala in Disney's long-awaited Lion King remake, set to hit theaters on July 19.

Homecoming begins streaming on Netflix on April 17. Watch the trailer below.