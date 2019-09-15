Beyonce's 'Making the Gift' TV Special to Air on ABC

The program will premiere Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Beyoncé will give fans an inside look at the making of her Lion King companion album The Gift in a TV special on ABC.

The program, titled Making the Gift, will air Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

ABC — or, as the network teased on social media, "ABeyC" — announced the Beyoncé special on Sunday with a trailer that promises viewers will "experience the process" of "every track" from The Gift.

According to a press release, Beyoncé wrote, directed and produced Monday night's special. Ed Burke co-helmed Making the Gift, and Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams are credited as executive producers.

Check out the Making the Gift preview, below.

