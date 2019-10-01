The Biebers Gave Away Drew House Merch at Wedding

Kris Jenner posted an Instagram photo of her hoodie haul, which apparently came with a copy of 'The Notebook.'

What's a superstar's wedding without some concert merch? Naturally, the only fitting wedding favors for Justin Bieber's wedding to Hailey Baldwin were sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees and other swag from Bieber's fashion line Drew House.

Ryan Good, Bieber's collaborator on the brand, took to Instagram to show the beige crew neck and pants that guests sported after the wedding. The merch reads "The Biebers" in a playful blue font, followed by the date and location "September 30th Palmetto Bluffs, SC." No year is given because, really, who is going to forget the event of the decade?

Baldwin's stylist Maeve Reilly, Bieber's DJ Tay James, stylist Morgan Pinney and model Joan Smalls were all spotted in the comfy tan attire post-wedding, alongside some disposable water bottles reading "Hailey & Justin" with a heart motif.

Kris Jenner, who attended with daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, also posted her Drew House haul on Instagram (apparently the clothes came with a copy of The Notebook, which takes place in South Carolina). "It was magical," Jenner wrote.

Several members of the wedding party, including cousins Ireland and Kahlea Baldwin, donned smiley face Drew House slippers on Tuesday while sight-seeing near the Montage hotel, where the ceremony took place on Monday.

Drew House designer Gianpiero created the graphics for the gear, which is reminiscent of merch Kanye West sold at his Coachella Easter Sunday performance. "You really killed all the graphics. Couldn't have done it without you," Good wrote on Instagram to the designer.

Launched this year, Drew House got its title from Bieber's middle name. The Biebers' wedding merch is not available for sale — yet, at least.

See the nuptial streetwear below.