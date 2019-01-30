Snap Creative Executive Rylee Ebsen Exits for Commercial Directing Role

Ebsen joined Snapchat when it had around 30 employees and became head of the messaging app's in-house creative agency.

Longtime Snapchat creative executive Rylee Ebsen has left the company to pursue commercial directing at Big Block.

As a live-action commercial director for the El Segundo-based creative services company, Ebsen will have the opportunity to work on projects for a range of brands. Big Block's clients have included Under Armour, ESPN, HBO and Starbucks.

"We have always and will always invest first in people with big ideas and a vision for bringing them to life," said Big Block CEO Seven Volpone. "Rylee is a tremendous addition to our team, we are ecstatic she is bringing her gifts to us and the companies we work with."

Ebsen is looking forward to bringing her experience producing vertical video for social platforms to her work with Big Block, and says she plans to take a digital-first approach. "What drew me to Big Block is that they weren't just another production company making commercials, they’re a go-to partner for brands and agencies to turn to for innovative ideas, unique activations and incredible artistic interpretations,” she said. "I'm thrilled for the next chapter in my life and the collaborations that are ahead."

Ebsen had been with Snapchat since its early days and she was integral to the creation of the company's bright, sun-kissed marketing material. She joined the company when it had around 30 employees and became head of the messaging app's in-house creative agency, overseeing a team of 15 and reporting directly to CEO Evan Spiegel.

While at Snapchat, Ebsen was also key to the company's early experimentation with content, including comedy series Literally Can't Even via its short-lived Snap channel on its Discover media platform. The NYU Tisch graduate also co-directed Snap's first broadcast television spot and conceived the video used during the company's IPO roadshow. She was the lead creative on the app's Jeff Koons AR project as well as a number of other projects and earned a patent along with three other colleagues, including Spiegel, for Snapchat's AR geofilters.

"Rylee was a valuable and innovative creative partner throughout Snap’s early journey," Spiegel said in a statement. "We’re excited for her to fulfill her dreams as a full-time director."

Ebsen is one of several leaders at Snap who has left the company in recent months, including CFO Tim Stone and vp content Nick Bell.