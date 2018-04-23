Big Brothers Big Sisters L.A. Hosts Annual Accessories For Success Scholarship Luncheon

The event was held at the Beverly Wilshire on Sunday evening.

Senior vice president of ABC Signature, Tracy Underwood, was honored with the Excellence in Mentoring Award by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles organization at the Beverly Wilshire on Sunday.

Sponsored by City National Bank, the event honored those who have shown exceptional dedication to Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that serves 1,500 underprivileged youth through one-to-one mentoring programs that assist them in pursuing their educational and career aspirations.

The luncheon began with a chance for attendees to shop at vendor boutiques to raise money for the organization. Donating to the cause was encouraged by fashion icon and actress Amber Valletta, who hosted the event for the sixth year in a row.

“The organization is there every step of the way, guiding our bigs and our littles on the path to childhood through responsible adult,” Valletta described. With their guidance, she noted, “each of these students has accomplished and will accomplish great things, despite the challenges they face.”

Grownish star and activist Yara Shahidi thanked those who supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles’s commitment to providing guidance to underprivileged youth.

“This room is filled with brilliant and generous space makers who have built into their lives time to support others,” Shahidi said.

Along with Underwood, Laurie Zaks, president of Mandeville Television, was honored with an Excellence in Mentoring Award. Martha Henderson, executive vice president of Entertainment Banking at City National Bank, was recognized with an Innovator Award.

In 2009, THR became partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles. Since its start the program has assisted more than 120 underprivileged students, and over ninety percent have gone on to four year universities.