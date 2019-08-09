Big Freedia, Trixie Mattel Light Up Billboard/Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit Afterparty

Stars who participated in the inaugural event, celebrating LGBTQ creatives, showed fans love at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

After all of the panels and honest discussions about the trials of making it as an LGBTQ artist in the modern music industry, a few of the stars of Billboardand The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Pride Summit took to the stage at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Thursday night to show their fans some love.

The show kicked off when pop upcomer Daya took to the stage to deliver the goods, performing a short set of two of her biggest hits. Starting off with one of her new singles “Insomnia,” the star got the crowd moving before delivering an empowering message about the timing of Pride. “I’m so happy we get to celebrate Pride in August,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

The star closed out her opening set with her hit song “Don’t Let Me Down,” which she originally performed alongside The Chainsmokers, launching her career into the stratosphere with her first-ever Top 10 hit.

After Daya vacated the stage, drag star and Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel jumped onto the stage to perform a few songs for the eager crowd. “Y’all made me do drag during the day,” she said jokingly. “Like, ‘What are your needs in the music industry?’ Nighttime, bitch!”

The All Stars 3 winner started out with her song “Little Sister” off of her album One Stone, which she revealed was dedicated to her younger sister who came out as queer. She then launched into a song that she sarcastically said was her personal “LGBTQ anthem” — “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj. The drag superstar closed out her set with a stunning performance of her new track “Yellow Cloud,” the first single off of her upcoming “electro-folk” album.

Once Trixie departed the stage, the crowd was hungry for their final performer of the evening. Fresh off of her appearance on the cover of Billboard’s new Pride issue, and her participation as a Queer Headliner at the Pride Summit, Big Freedia herself took to the stage to get the club shaking.

The Queen of Bounce opened with a rapid-fire medley, including her own songs “Karaoke,” “Rent,” “Peanut Butter” and her opening lines of “Nice For What,” along with a bounced-up version of Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out.”

After getting the crowd moving, Freedia made sure everyone was having a good time: “How many of y’all got some type of liquor in your system?” she asked, before pulling out her classic hit “Gin in My System.”

But before the star left the stage, she made sure that the crowd was feeling themselves. During her performance of “Azz Everywhere,” Freedia pulled a throng of partygoers on to the stage for a bonafide twerking contest (dancer Amazon Ashley took home the win, giving Freedia a supersized hug after the contest ended). After wishing the crowd a good night, the New Orleans superstar closed with a stunning, dance-infused cover of Beyoncé’s cover of “Before I Let Go,” showing the crowd that she’s called the Queen Diva for a reason.

This article was originally published by Billboard.