TV's Top Supporting Actors Reveal Most Coveted Roles: 'Big Little Lies,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Crown'

"I just want to play an old woman," said Lakeith Stanfield, who stars in 'Atlanta.'

The top supporting talent on today's best television shows certainly have scored themselves some great acting gigs, but that doesn't mean they don't want to immerse themselves in other roles. The actors, who recently gathered for a massive garden party photo shoot for The Hollywood Reporter, revealed some of their dream parts and shows that are on television, other than their own.

"I love the fact that there are these little worlds that are waiting for you in the way that we ingest television now, in particular shows where there's really strong women," Renee Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon) told THR. "I loved Big Little Lies so much this last year, and I am dreaming of a way that I can get myself on that show."

"I would love to be part of a series like The Crown," said Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story). "Be Prince Phillip, maybe? I think that would be amazing. And, yes, obviously I would dive into that British accent. If you give me time, I'll know it."

"I'd like to play the mom on Baskets," Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) told THR. "I love that character so much. I just want to play an old woman."