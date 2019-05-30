'Big Little Lies' Stars Reflect Series' Dark Mood With Red Carpet Looks at Season Two Premiere

The actresses rocked sheer and sequins on the red carpet in New York.

The Monterey Five hit the red carpet for the season two premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies on Wednesday, sporting several sheer and embellished looks in a mainly black color palette, mimicking the dark mood of the coastal drama.

Here are the designer duds that Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Kathryn Newton wore to the Big Little Lies premiere in New York.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon sported a strapless duchess satin gown from the Elie Saab pre-fall 2019 collection. The gown features a draped bodice, tulip-cut skirt and thigh high slit ($5,075), worn with De Beers jewelry.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman chose Michael Kors for the season two premiere: a black collared feather-trimmed sequined blazer ($6,990) and black trousers. She added Fred Leighton bling and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Shailene Woodley

Woodley’s fashion risk paid off — she donned a Dior spring summer 2019 couture tulle jumpsuit, featuring a deep neckline and sheer overlay with appliqued black satin bands. Stylist Micaela Erlanger paired it with Azza Fahmy Jewellery and Louboutin shoes.

Meryl Streep

Erlanger’s other client, Streep opted for floral in an Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2019 tapestry silk-chiffon wrap dress. The new cast addition, who plays Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise in Big Little Lies, rounded out her lighthearted look with heart accessories by Irene Neuwirth and Judith Leiber.

Laura Dern

Dern also went sheer in Saint Laurent: black pants with lacey lingerie worn under a sheer long-sleeved shirt. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich added a white blazer and Bulgari gems — the Divas’ Dream necklace in white gold with diamonds and emeralds, a Giardini diamond and emerald ring and Serpenti High Jewelry diamond and emerald earrings.

Zoe Kravitz

Kravitz completed the star-studded red carpet with a studded minidress by YSL (with ribbon detailing), strappy heels and YSL makeup by Nina Park.

Kathryn Newton

Playing Madeline's daughter Abigail, Newton went full Dior at the season two premiere in a seafoam-striped embroidered couture dress, sparkling statement choker and Dior makeup. "We wanted to keep her makeup super fresh and summery so we opted for a peachy look," said makeup artist Emily Cheng in a statement. She applied the Dior Lip Tattoo in natural peach ($30).