The Biggest Revelations From The New Yorker's Fox News-White House Story

Jane Mayer went long on the relationship between Donald Trump's White House and Fox News.

The relationship between the White House and Fox News is an almost daily storyline during Donald Trump's administration, and it's the topic of an 11,000-word story that will appear in March 11th's edition of The New Yorker under the headline "Trump TV."

Here are the story's biggest revelations and most notable comments:

- Trump "ordered" Gary Cohn, who served as the director of the National Economic Council, to "pressure the Justice Department to intervene" in AT&T's planned acquisition of then-CNN parent company Time Warner. According to Mayer, he told then-chief of staff John Kelly, "I've been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing's happened! ... I want to make sure it's filed. I want that deal blocked!" Cohn walked out of the meeting, Mayer reports, and told Kelly, "Don’t you fucking dare call the Justice Department. We are not going to do business that way."

- 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch and senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner communicate regularly — “Like, every day,” a source told Mayer.

- According to the conservative pundit Ann Coulter, Trump offered to call Rupert Murdoch to tell him to put Coulter back on Fox News.

- Mayer reported new details on the surprising July 2018 departure of Kimberly Guilfoyle, formerly the co-host of The Five. "Guilfoyle left the network mid-contract, after a former Fox employee threatened to sue the network for harassment and accused Guilfoyle of sharing lewd images, among other misconduct," she wrote. "Fox and the former employee reached a multimillion-dollar settlement."

- To help prepare for her Fox News show, Guilfoyle relied on "a viewer from Georgia named David Townsend, who had no affiliation either with Fox News or with journalism."

- Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren said it was an "egregious mistake" for host Sean Hannity to appear with Donald Trump at a Make America Great Again rally prior to the November midterm elections. "It was way over the line," she said. Van Susteren also criticized Murdoch's beliefs on immigration. "Don’t kid yourself about his support for immigration,” she said. “Rupert is first about the bottom line."

- "White House aides confirm that Trump has repeatedly walked away from compromises at the last moment because Fox hosts and guests opposed the deal," Mayer wrote.

- White House communications director — and former Fox News co-president — Bill Shine "berated" New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker after hearing (incorrectly) that he had laughed at the president's expense during a diplomatic summit in Argentina. According to Baker's colleague, "Shine poked a finger in his face and demanded to know if he'd laughed at Trump. The incident was settled amicably after Baker sent Shine an audio recording proving that the accusation was false."