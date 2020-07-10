Bilingual Twitch Streamer Neekolul Joins 100 Thieves' Talent Roster

In both English and Spanish, Neekolul streams games including battle arena title 'League of Legends.'

Lifestyle brand and gaming organization 100 Thieves has added bilingual streamer Neekolul to its team of content creators.

Since joining Twitch in 2017, Neekolul has amassed over 168,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform where she streams, both in English and Spanish, games including multiplayer battle arena title League of Legends.

Neekolul is also active on short-form video platform Tiktok — where her recent "OK, Boomer" video went viral. Working with 100 Thieves, Neekolul will continue streaming fulltime on Twitch, while creating new content on TikTok and Twitter.

"If you would’ve told me 2 years ago that this is the spot I would be in, I would’ve had a full blown anxiety attack,” said Nicole (Neekolul) in a statement. "I’ve been a big fan of 100 Thieves and the content they’ve been creating for a while now, especially from strong female voices such as Valkyrae and BrookeAB. Signing with 100 Thieves has been a dream, and I’m really excited to have found an organization that wants to support me and help me turn my passion into a career."

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, added, "We are always looking for fresh new voices to add into the mix at 100 Thieves, as well as new platforms to engage our community."

He continued, "We were all personal fans of Neeko’s streams and videos, and we have been continuously impressed by her success on social media, which is why we’re so excited to welcome her to 100 Thieves. I know she is going to fit in perfectly at 100 Thieves, and we’re looking forward to seeing her grow more as a content creator with us."

Neekolul will join the company's roster of top talent that includes YouTuber CouRageJD and Twitch streamer BrookeAB.