Bill Cosby Accuser Revisits Night of Assault: "I Was Crying Out Inside"

Andrea Constand sat down for her first interview in 13 years to discuss her experience with the comedian, which led to his conviction last month, for NBC's 'Dateline.'

NBC News has released the first clip from Andrea Constand's sit-down with Dateline’s Kate Snow for her first interview in 13 years to discuss her experience with Bill Cosby that ultimately led to his conviction. The clip, which aired on Thursday's Today, is the first time Constand has spoken out since the disgraced comedian was found guilty of sexual assault.

She recalled that Cosby offered her three blue pills. “He put his hand out and I said, ‘What are those?’ and he said, ‘They’ll help you relax.’”’ Cosby persuaded Constand to take the pills by telling her that “they’re your friends,” she said. She added that she was nervous about a new job and viewed Cosby as a mentor: “I took them because I trusted that they would maybe just help me feel a little more relaxed.”

Once she could feel the drugs affecting her, Cosby moved her to the couch and began to assault her, Constand said. “My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don't want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to react in any specific way,” she said. “I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

“He said nothing that I could recall. I was in and out of consciousness.” Constand added. “I was crying out inside, in my throat and my mind, for this to stop and I couldn’t do anything.”

Constand added that she knew what had happened after waking up following the assault, but she was too ashamed to come forward. She told Snow that she did not tell anyone what had happened for a year.

The full interview will be included on a special edition of NBC’s Dateline. The episode, called Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks, will air on Friday, June 1 at 10 p.m. The special will also feature interviews with Constand’s mother Gianna Constand and four other women that testified against Cosby in April including Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha.

