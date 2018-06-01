Bill Cosby Accuser Revisits Choice to Speak Out: "I Didn't Think Anybody Would Believe Me"

“I woke up and I had a bad dream and that dream was that Mr. Cosby would do this to somebody else if I did not say or tell someone,” Andrea Constand told NBC News' Kate Snow.

Leading up to Dateline’s special “Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks,” Today shared a second clip from the interview on Friday morning (June 1). In the new clip, Cosby accuser Andrea Constand opens up about why she came forward about her experience with Cosby, in which she claims — and a jury upheld — that he sexually assaulted her.

“I woke up and I had a bad dream and that dream was that Mr. Cosby would do this to somebody else if I did not say or tell someone,” said Constand. “So I woke up crying and I said, ‘Mom, Mr. Cosby drugged me and he sexually violated me’ and she was so caught off guard.”

Constand’s mother, Gianna, added, “‘Mom,’ she said, ‘He’s a bastard.’ And I said, ‘Andrea, who are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Mom, he drugged me and he raped me.’ I said, ‘Who?’ She said, ‘Billy Cosby.’”

Following the revelation, Gianna called Cosby to confront him. The conversation ultimately led to Cosby apologizing and agreeing that he was sick. The victim’s mother then bought a recorder to obtain proof of Cosby admitting to his crimes. NBC News’ Kate Snow announced that a recorded phone conversation between Cosby and Gianna that was used as evidence during the trial will be shared on Dateline’s special.

In the first clip from the interview, which aired on Thursday’s (May 31) episode of Today, Constand recalled being drugged and assaulted by Cosby. "My mind is saying, 'Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don't want this. Why is this person doing this?' And me not being able to react in any specific way," she said. "I was limp. I was a limp noodle."

In another preview for the interview that aired on Thursday’s episode of Nightly News, Constand explained that she has hesitant to speak out because of her attacker’s social influence. “I didn't think anybody would believe me. It was Bill Cosby. It was Dr. Huxtable,” she said. “I thought I was the only person that he did this to. Who’s gonna believe me?”

The full interview will air on Friday’s (June 1) episode of Dateline at 10 p.m. The special will also include interviews with other Cosby accusers including Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha.