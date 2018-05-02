Bill Cosby Removed from Television Academy's Hall of Fame

His name no longer appears on the Academy's honorees list and a statue of Cosby that once was installed in the Hall of Fame Plaza will not be returning.

A week after Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault by a Pennsylvania jury, the Television Academy has removed the entertainer from its Hall of Fame. Cosby was inducted in 1992 in a ceremony at Walt Disney World.

The former Cosby Show star's name and likenesses are being erased from the Academy website and venues: His name no longer appears on the Academy's honorees list and a statue of Cosby that once was installed in the Hall of Fame Plaza will not be returning after it was removed during renovations. (A laudatory bio still existed on the Academy's website at press time, however.)

The move follows a rush by other institutions to remove honors formerly bestowed on the comedian and actor: Since the conviction on April 26, Yale University and Temple University (Cosby's alma mater) have rescinded the honorary degrees they gave Cosby, and Bounce TV has pulled Cosby Show reruns from the air.

Cosby faces more than 50 accusations of sexual misconduct from women across four decades. Last week he was convicted of aggravated indecent assault against former director of operation for the women's basketball team at Temple University, Andrea Constand, in 2004.

The Television Academy still lists Tom Brokaw, who last week was accused of sexual misconduct with younger colleagues at NBC News in the 1990s, as a member of its Hall of Fame. Brokaw denies the claims.