Bill Cosby Sued Over Unpaid Legal Fees

The 81-year-old comedian's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

A former member of Bill Cosby's defense team is suing the 81-year-old comedian for more than $50,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The civil claim for failure to pay for legal services rendered was filed Tuesday by the Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. It did not include an exact amount the firm is seeking.

Firm attorney Samuel Silver had worked through February as part of Cosby's defense team. Silver declined to comment Wednesday.

Cosby's current attorney, Joe P. Green, says the claim arose from a disagreement over the amount of legal fees charged. He says Cosby offered to submit the dispute to mediation and hopes to resolve the issue fairly.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.